Brunello Cucinelli sales surpass pre-Covid levels

Brunello Cucinelli sales have soared to pre-Covid levels with net revenues of 502.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 9.4 percent.

The Italian luxury house saw increases in all markets except its home turf in Italy, where it recorded a drop of 6.9 percent. In Asia sales grew 18 percent, in Europe 14.1 percent and in the Americas 7.9 percent.

In Q3 Cucinelli revenues reached 188.8 million euros, up 12.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

“The first nine months of the year went very, very well - commented Brunello Cucinelli, executive president and creative director of the company -, the Fall 2021 collections are enjoying great appreciation all over the world, and everywhere a strong desire to return to physical stores. Honestly, a year ago it would not have been possible to think of such an excellent result, which makes us foresee the end of the current year with a beautiful growth in turnover of around 25 percent compared to 2020 “.

Retail sales were up 15.6 percent compared to the first nine months of 2019, boosted by the company’s operated stores. Wholesale saw a slight increase of 3.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

The company has completed the collection of orders for Spring 22 specifying that the season was successful. “We are very satisfied with the solidity of the multi-year projects shared with the main multi-brand customers,” reads Cucinelli’s note.