Brunello Cucinelli to be honoured with revived Neiman Marcus Award

Brunello Cucinelli has been announced as the honouree of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion as the retail group launches a new award platform to recognise leaders in the industry.

The Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) unveiled its NMG Awards marking the return of the prestigious prize and an additional new award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion.

In a release, the group said the revived awards come as an extension of its growth strategy, to “revolutionise luxury experiences” through a differentiated business model.

The awards are set to recognise brand partners who “share an interest in NMG’s innovative approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact”.

The group will be partnering with award recipients to conceptualise activations and immersive experiences as NMG looks to invest in its merchandising and brand marketing for US luxury consumers.

Italian fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli joins over 100 fashion luminaries that have received the award in the past, including the likes of Coco Chanel, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

As part of the programme, the designer created the ‘Icon Collection’ for Neiman Marcus, a limited edition women’s and menswear line exclusively labelled and uniquely numbered, covering ready-to-wear, shoes and bags. The looks will be available at ten stores and online in April 2023.

Speaking on the award, Cucinelli, who is the executive chairman and creative director of the namesake brand, said: "The prestigious acknowledgment that I am being awarded fills me with joy and makes me feel extraordinarily honoured."

The NMG Awards will be celebrated at an event during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, in a schedule that recognises Cucinelli and unveils the honourees for the Creative Impact Award.