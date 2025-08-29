Brunello Cucinelli's net profit up 16 percent in first half-year

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli achieved a net profit of 76.7 million euros in the first six months of the financial year. This represents a 16 percent increase compared to a year earlier, according to the financial update.

The fashion house announced in July that its revenue for the period amounted to 684.1 million euros. This represents an increase of 10.2 percent. The profit figures were not disclosed when the revenue figures were published.

Founder and namesake Brunello Cucinelli stated in the report: “We have closed the first half of 2025 with fantastic results in terms of both revenue and profit. We have achieved strong growth.

"Our goal has always been to value manual labour and conduct business with complete respect for the moral and economic dignity of people. This is based on the belief that each of us constantly strives for a healthy balance between life, work, and those much-desired human relationships.”