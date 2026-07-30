Brunello Cucinelli's revenue up 13.3 percent in first half of 2026

Brunello Cucinelli has reported first-half revenues of 749.4 million euros for the period ending June 30. This represents an increase of +13.3 percent at constant exchange rates and +9.5 percent at current exchange rates.

According to a statement, the retail channel saw an increase of +19.3 percent at constant exchange rates. This was driven by double-digit growth in all key markets. The second quarter also saw a rise of +18.6 percent at constant exchange rates.

As of June 30, 2026, the network included 141 directly-operated boutiques. A new boutique was opened in the Oakridge area of Vancouver during the second quarter.

The wholesale channel confirmed a solid performance in both quarters, with an increase of +2.7 percent at constant exchange rates as of June 30, 2026.

Net profit of 78.2 million, up 2 percent

EBIT amounted to 128.2 million euros, an increase of +12.6 percent compared to the first half of 2025. The margin was 17.1 percent, up from 16.6 percent on June 30, 2025.

Net profit reached 78.2 million, up 2.0 percent on June 30, 2025, representing 10.4 percent of revenues.

"We have closed the first half of the year with what we consider to be excellent results. We feel that the brand is experiencing a very favourable 'tempus' worldwide. The boutiques represent our style identity, our way of working, our way of relating to others, and ultimately, the lifestyle in which we have always believed," said Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house, in a statement.

Brunello Cucinelli raises 2026 forecast

"The order intake for the men's and women's spring/summer 2027 collections has been excellent. The start of sales for the autumn/winter 2026 collections in our boutiques has also been particularly positive. Satisfied with these important indicators, we are raising our 2026 year-end forecast from 10 percent to 10-11 percent. We also remain very positive for 2027, where we envision healthy growth of around 10 percent," Cucinelli added.

Americas and Asia represent company's main growth drivers

In terms of geographical areas, the Americas recorded a +20.6 percent increase in revenues at constant exchange rates, amounting to 278.7 million euros. Asia saw a +14.1 percent increase at constant exchange rates, reaching 215.1 million euros. These two regions continue to be the company's main growth drivers.

Europe confirmed a positive trend with a +5.3 percent increase at constant exchange rates, reaching 255.6 million euros and contributing to the overall growth.