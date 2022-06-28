BSN Sports acquires Eastbay Team Sales from Foot Locker Retail

Sporting goods distributor BSN Sports has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire potentially all of the assets of the Eastbay Team Sales business from Foot Locker Retail, a subsidiary of Foot Locker.

Founded in 1980, Eastbay Team Sales has established itself as a prominent player in the supply of athletic apparel and sports equipment to high school and college athletes.

Acquired by Foot Locker in 1997, the company has integrated further channels of distribution for athletic footwear, apparel and equipment.

This new acquisition will fit into BSN Sports’ current school and league market focus, expanding the portfolio of its parent company, Varsity Brands.

In a release, president of BSN Sports, Terry Babilla, said he was excited to welcome the employees of Eastbay Team Sales into the “family” and commented on the company’s dedication to serving athletes, athletic directors and coaches.

Babilla added: “This dedicated approach means that our new sales professionals will benefit from the best and broadest inventory selection, leading design and customisation tools and support resources as they deliver the stellar service experience all customers deserve.”