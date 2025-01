Apparel retailer Buckle’s comparable store net sales increased 4.6 percent in December, while net sales for the month under review decreased 0.8 percent to 202.1 million dollars.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date decreased 3 percent and net sales decreased 2.6 percent to 1.158 billion dollars compared to the prior year period.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 444 retail stores in 42 states.