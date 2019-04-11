Buckle posts flat net sales growth in March

Comparable store net sales at the Buckle, Inc., for the 5-week period ended April 6, 2019 increased 0.5 percent, while net sales for the month under review, remained flat at 82.3 million dollars compared to the same month last year.

The company said in a statement that comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period, decreased 2.7 percent, while net sales for the 9-week period also decreased 3.1 percent to 141.7 million dollars from the prior year 9-week period.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 450 retail stores in 42 states compared to 456 stores in 43 states as of April 11, 2018.

Picture:Buckle website