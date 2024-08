Buckle posts Q2 sales and profit decline

American fashion retailer Buckle’s net income for the second quarter declined to 39.3 million dollars or 79 cents per share or 78 cents per share on a diluted basis.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 3.4 percent to 282.4 million dollars, while comparable store net sales decreased 6.6 percent. Online sales decreased 15.2 percent to 37 million dollars.

Net sales for the first half period decreased 5.3 percent to 544.9 million dollars with comparable store net sales down 7.7 percent. Online sales for the period decreased 14.2 percent to 81.4 million dollars.

For the first six months, net income declined to 74.1 million dollars or 1.49 dollars per share or 1.48 dollars per share on a diluted basis.