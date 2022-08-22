Buckle Q2 comparable sales up 1.6 percent

Buckle, Inc. net sales for the second quarter increased 2.3 percent to 302 million dollars, while comparable store net sales increased 1.6 percent compared to the prior year second quarter.

Online sales increased 6.5 percent to 46.2 million dollars.

Net income for the second quarter decreased to 50.1 million dollars or 1.02 dollars per share and 1.01 dollars per share on a diluted basis.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 30, 2022 increased 2.8 percent to 611 million dollars, while comparable store net sales for the period increased 2.6 percent.

The company's online sales for the first half increased 3.5 percent to 100.6 million dollars.

Net income for the 26-week period decreased to 105.4 million dollars or 2.14 dollars per share and 2.13 dollars per share on a diluted basis.