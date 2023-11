Buckle Q3 comparable sales drop by 9.2 percent

Buckle third quarter net income decreased to 51.8 million dollars or 1.05 dollars per share or 1.04 dollars per share on a diluted basis.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 8.7 percent to 303.5 million dollars, while comparable store net sales decreased 9.2 percent and online sales decreased 16.2 percent to 46.1 million dollars.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period decreased to 140.3 million dollars or 2.83 dollars per share and 2.81 dollars per share on a diluted basis.

Net sales for the nine months decreased 6.9 percent to 878.7 million dollars, while comparable store net sales decreased 7.3 percent and online sales decreased 9.4 percent to 141 million dollars.