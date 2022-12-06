Buckle reports 2.9 percent increase in year-to-date sales

Net sales at US fashion retailer Buckle increased 2.9 percent in the year to date to surpass 1 billion dollars.

The Nebraska-based company reported sales of 1.061 billion dollars in the 43-week period ended November 26, up from the 1.031 billion dollars it reported in the prior-year period.

Comparable store net sales for the same period increased 2.4 percent.

In the month of November, net sales increased 0.5 percent to 117.9 million dollars, while same-store sales for stores open at least one year were down 0.3 percent.

Last month, Buckle reported a slight drop in third-quarter net income to 61.4 million dollars from 62.2 million dollars a year earlier, while net sales increased 4 percent to 332.3 million dollars.