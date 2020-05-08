Buckle reports 80.8 percent drop in April sales

The Buckle, Inc. said that its total net sales for the month ended May 2, 2020 decreased 80.8 percent to 11.4 million dollars from net sales of 59.6 million dollars for the same period in the prior year. The company said in a statement that net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter decreased 42.7 percent to 115.4 million dollars, while online sales for the quarter increased 31.5 percent to 32.1 million dollars.

Buckle closed all brick and mortar stores due to the Covid-19 pandemic for an indefinite period beginning March 18, 2020. However, the company began the process of reopening certain stores the week of April 26, 2020 and as of May 2, 2020, 37 stores had reopened, with approximately 100 additional stores reopening the week of May 3, 2020.

Picture:Facebook/Buckle