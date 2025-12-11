BuDhaGirl acquires French brands Kumali and ShanShan

US-based lifestyle brand BuDhaGirl is expanding its global presence with the acquisition of two French jewellery brands, Kumali and ShanShan.

BuDhaGirl, which is rooted in the belief that beauty becomes meaningful when paired with ritual, and known for its All Weather Bangles, is utilising the acquisition to the Zen Collective, a new holding company of luxury brands within the wellness space, uniting all three brands under the umbrella led by founder and chief executive Jessica Jesse.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jesse said in a statement: "BuDhaGirl has always been more than a brand; it is a philosophy of life rooted in ritual and style. The creation of Zen Collective represents our next chapter, bringing together brands that share our belief in beauty with purpose.

“With Kumali and ShanShan, we welcome two French houses that embody exquisite craftsmanship, emotional resonance, and the mindful pursuit of elegance."

The move will continue the evolution of BuDhaGirl from a single brand “into a holistic luxury ecosystem,” added the brand, while also “deepen the brand's European presence” with the addition of Paris operations, reflecting its long-term vision to cultivate a global community “where fashion, wellness, and intention intertwine”.

Kumali will be integrated as a collection within BuDhaGirl, serving as an entry point to the ethos of intentional living, while ShanShan will continue as a distinct Parisian house, as an emblem of refinement, artistry, and timeless style. Both brands “will retain their creative identities while benefiting from the collective's shared expertise in mindful design, storytelling, and experiential retail”.

Jesse added: "We believe the future of luxury is intentional. Zen Collective brings us one step closer to creating a global ecosystem where wellness and design coexist, where every object carries both spirit and style, and where intention becomes everyday luxury."

The Zen Collective is also planning to open a physical multi-brand concept store called Spirit & Nest, described as a “retail prototype” inspired by intention, beauty, global brands, and everyday ritual. This first store will be located in Bainbridge Island, Washington, in the US.