Buff, the headwear outfitter, acquires B Corp certification

Original Buff, a headwear and neckwear accessories outfitter based in Barcelona, has acquired B Corp certification.

Buff joins the growing list of 6,000 plus companies that are pursuing sustainable business, measuring success not just by financial metrics but also the wellbeing of people, communities and the planet.

"From day one, we have been committed to choosing the responsible path with every decision. We are honoured to stand alongside other sustainable organizations leading the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy," said David Camps, Buff CEO. "It's a proud moment to receive validation for our teams' work to help forge a brighter future. It doesn't end here; we are more excited than ever to push further, build better, and design cleaner."

Recognised for prioritising people and the planet in all facets of business, B Corporations must pass a rigorous 360° evaluation to become part of the community of companies striving not only to be the best in the world, but also the best for the world. This evaluation covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

Image: Buff

Buff, a family-owned business, manufactures ninety percent of its products in-house using 100-percent renewable energy. In 2022 year the company reached a milestone of recycling over 41 million plastic water bottles to make its best-selling products.

41 million plastic water bottles recycled

The Spanish outfitter also launched a garment-making school to create local job opportunities and give people at risk of social exclusion the skills needed to succeed in a textile manufacturing career.

“Our goal is to continually improve and be the best that we can for our consumers, retailers, employees, and the planet,” said Marta Torner, sustainability manager at Buff. “Over the coming years our goal is to further reduce our carbon footprint, with a focus on supply chain and with an interim milestone of becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2023.”