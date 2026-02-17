Built For Athletes secures 1.025 million pounds NatWest funding for global expansion

Warrington-based functional gear brand Built For Athletes has secured a 1.025 million pounds (1.39 million dollars) funding package from NatWest to fuel its international expansion and product diversification. The finance facility, announced on February 17, 2026, is divided into a 525,000 pounds trade loan and a 500,000 pounds invoice finance arrangement. Nathan J., a senior relationship manager for commercial banking at NatWest announced the development in a LinkedIn post.

Strategic expansion and product development

The funding arrives as the company enters a high-growth phase, with a focus on scaling its infrastructure and reaching a global audience:

Global strategy: The capital will support expansion into new international markets, leveraging the brand’s existing distribution network that already spans over 160 countries.

Diversification: While famous for its backpacks, the brand recently launched its first nine-piece performance apparel collection for men and women. This debut line features four-way stretch, antibacterial, and sweat-wicking materials.

Digital strategy: Investment will be directed toward technology and creator-led content to enhance e-commerce engagement following the 2025 launch of its dedicated shopping app.

Operational flexibility: CEO Danny Costello stated the facility provides the "financial flexibility to invest confidently in product development [and] operational capability".

Founded in 2018 by brothers Daniel and Nicholas Costello, the company has built its reputation on design-protected gear for the "dedicated athlete".