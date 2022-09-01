Bulgari opens virtual world in Zepeto

Bulgari has revealed an exclusive virtual world within the metaverse platform Zepeto offering visitors both online and offline experiences.

The online space includes a pop-up store, ‘Bulgari Sunset in Jeju’, and a café each based on the Italian luxury brand’s real life retail location on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

Within the world, users can view a digital version of the brand’s 2022 Resort collection, which it said is inspired by the summer sky, as well as virtually enjoy desserts and beverages in its brand inspired café setting.

Visitors will also be able to complete quests while in the world to receive the Resort collection and signature accessory pieces to dress their avatars, including items from Bulgari’s Serpenti and Divas’ Dream lines.

To launch the event, the brand’s global ambassador, Blackpink member Lisa hosted a virtual event in which her avatar could interact with fans via the virtual world.

Bulgari joins the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Marine Serre in collaborating with Zepeto, which boasts a network of more than 320 million users.

It is particularly popular among Gen Z, which make up around 80 percent of its users, the platform said in a release.