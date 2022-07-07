Bulgari to open luxury hotel in Maldives

Bulgari, the luxury jeweller and hotelier, is opening a resort in the Maldives. As with many luxury players, hospitality and high-end hotels have become brand extensions to cater to elite customers, like LVMH, Ralph Lauren, Versace and Armani. Other hotels offer designer decorated suites, like the Dior Suite at New York’s Regis Hotel and Diane Von Furstenberg’s suite at Claridge’s in London.

Bulgari’s latest resort covers nearly 50 acres of the most exquisite land in the Maldives and will offer 33 beach villas with private pools in addition to 43 rooms. Offering a range of luxe amenities, there will also be a boutique to buy Bulgari’s jewellery and accessories.

The Maldives resort will be the Italian company’s 13th property since first opening in 2004 in Milan.

“We are particularly proud to have secured such an extraordinary location for the new Bulgari Resort Ranfushi, as the Maldives are a key dreamy destination for our clients from all over the world,” says Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are convinced that this new gem of hospitality addition will ensure once again the highest levels of quality and innovation to our international customers and we look forward to sharing with them the Bulgari values in hospitality at this new, very exclusive location.”

Luxury brands are in a good position to cater to travelers who are craving unique experiences and high-end service that goes beyond simply products.