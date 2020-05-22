Burberry announces board changes

Burberry Group plc has announced that Jeremy Darroch, independent non-executive director and senior independent director is leaving the company has due to his other executive commitments, and that he will not stand for re-election at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting on July 15, 2020.

Commenting on the board changes, Gerry Murphy, Burberry’s Chairman, said in a statement: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jeremy for his outstanding contribution to Burberry’s development over the last six years. We shall miss his wisdom and experience and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Darroch had joined the board in February 2014 becoming senior independent director on July 1, 2017. He also served as chair of the audit committee from August 1, 2016 to February 6, 2019.

The company added that Dame Carolyn McCall, who has been an Independent Non-Executive Director since September 1, 2014, will assume the role of Senior Independent Director with effect from the company’s forthcoming AGM.