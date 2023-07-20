Burberry appoints Alessandra Cozzani as a non-executive director

Burberry Group plc has announced the appointment of Alessandra Cozzani as a non-executive director and member of the audit and nomination committees, with effect from September 1, 2023.

Commenting on Cozzani’s appointment to the board, Gerry Murphy, Burberry chair, said: "Alessandra is a highly experienced chief financial officer with deep luxury expertise. We are delighted that she has accepted our invitation to join the Burberry board."

Cozzani, the company said in a release, is currently an executive director of Italian grocer Esselunga SpA.

Prior to joining Esselunga, she was group chief financial officer of Italian luxury company Prada SpA from February 2016 to September 2022, having been appointed to the board of Prada in December 2013 and joining the company in 2000. She started her career as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand.