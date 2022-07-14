Burberry appoints Danuta Gray as chair of the remuneration committee

Burberry Group plc has announced that Danuta Gray will succeed Orna NiChionna as chair of the remuneration committee with effect from September 1, 2022.

The company said in a release that Gray has been a member of the remuneration committee since her appointment to the board on December 1, 2021.

The company added that NiChionna will remain on the board as senior independent director and as a member of the remuneration and nomination Committees.

Gray has previously served on a number of remuneration committees including as chair of the remuneration committee at Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Old Mutual plc and Page Group plc.