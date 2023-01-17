Burberry appoints Giorgio Belloli and Delphine Sonder to leadership team

Burberry has announced the appointment of Giorgio Belloli and Delphine Sonder to the newly-created roles of chief digital, customer and innovation officer and chief merchandising officer respectively, with immediate effect.

Based at Burberry’s headquarters in London, both will report to the company’s chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd and join the executive committee.

Commenting on the new appointments, Jonathan Akeroyd said: “Their appointments reinforce our ambitions for this next phase, building on our strong legacy of innovation and strengthening the alignment between our commercial offering and our new creative vision.”

The company said in a statement that Belloli will be responsible for leading the global e-commerce, digital product, and analytics teams, as well as a newly-formed innovation function.

Sonder, the company added, will lead merchandising and global planning across ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as product strategy.

Belloli joins after more than nine years at Farfetch, where he most recently served as chief commercial and sustainability officer. He has previously held senior roles at Alexander McQueen, Hussein Chalayan, and Prada.

Sonder joins after nearly five years at Saint Laurent, where she was general merchandising director. She has also worked in senior roles at Louis Vuitton and Chloe.