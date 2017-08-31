Burberry awards two grants to tackle educational inequality

The Burberry Foundation have announced that they will award two grants to support teachers and students in disadvantaged communities across Yorkshire and the Humber, establishing a five year partnership.

The luxury brand foundation is aiming to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work, whilst raising awareness to teachers and students of the ranging careers available in the creative industries.

The grants have been awarded to education charity Teach First and government funded Careers & Enterprise Company.

Over the five year partnership, Teach First’s partner schools will benefit from support for teachers, with development and coaching workshop days hosted by Burberry.

The partnership will also fund the expansion of Careers & Enterprise Company’s network, giving approximately 40 schools a dedicated Enterprise Coordinator and Enterprise Adviser to enhance career and employment advice for students.

Burberry also aims to develop a ‘creative industry toolkit’ that highlights and explains careers in the creative industries, enabling schools to incorporate it into their curriculums.

Burberry employees may volunteer to visit schools, informing students about working in the creative industry. Students and teachers will also be invited to visit Burberry’s manufacturers in Yorkshire as well as head office in London.

The news follows Burberry’s aim to ‘support 1 million people in the communities that sustain the company’s business and the wider luxury industry.’

Yorkshire is a significant location for the brand; it is where the Burberry trench coat was born and continues to be manufactured.

“I am very proud that The Burberry Foundation is involved in this five-year project to support the professional development of teachers in Yorkshire and inspire, motivate and guide more students to consider a career in the creative industries,” said Christopher Bailey, a trustee of The Burberry Foundation and President and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Group.

To celebrate the partnership Bailey visited year ten students at Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford, speaking to them about his experience growing up in Yorkshire and how he got into the creative industries.

The Burberry Foundation was set up in 2008 by Burberry Group plc as an independent charity and aligns with Burberry’s own responsibility agenda: “Creating Tomorrow’s Heritage.”

In the next five years, as well as ‘supporting 1 million people…’, the brand aims to ensure 100 percent of their products have one element that drives positive change, and they also plan to develop new approaches to combat luxury goods waste, eventually becoming carbon neutral in all operations.

Photo courtesy of Burberry