Burberry builds on efforts to support Ukraine

British luxury house Burberry has announced further support for Ukraine as Russia continues its “military operation” in the country.

The brand will be adding to its initial donation to the British Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal, to boost the distribution of food, hygiene products, clothing and urgent aid for those affected by the invasion.

Additionally, the house has now stated it will be making further donations to Save the Children and UNICEF, in response to the escalating refugee crisis. The organisations are currently providing essential services to those who have crossed into neighbouring countries for safety.

Beyond financial aid, Burberry has said it is looking into leveraging its global supply chain to support displaced communities, through the provision of food, shelter and warmth.

In a statement, chair of Burberry, Gerry Murphy, commented: “We are increasing our support for charities and aid agencies providing much needed food, shelter and essential services to the millions of children and families impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. We will continue to look for ways we can help alleviate the suffering of communities caught in this appalling crisis.”