Burberry completes acquisition of Italian supplier, Pattern

British heritage brand Burberry has announced the completion of its acquisition of Italian supplier, Pattern, a move it made in order to boost its value chain in the outwear category.

News of Burberry’s acquisition of Pattern broke in March this year, when it was understood that the fashion house was to fork out around 21 million euros on the deal.

Prior to this, the technical outerwear facility was already a longtime partner of Burberry, with the duo having worked together for two decades in producing luxury ready-to-wear, including the brand’s iconic gabardine trench coats, from Pattern’s base in Turin, Italy.

Through the acquisition, Burberry said at the time that the move would help it to further embed sustainability into its value chain, as well as complement its production facilities at home.

In a statement, Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Burberry, had said the strategic investment was vital in order to bring the brand’s outwear category to “full potential”.

He added: “It will enhance our capabilities, building on our strong foundations in the UK, and provide greater control over the quality, delivery, and sustainability of our products. It’s an exciting development and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues on board.”