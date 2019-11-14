Burberry Group revenue grows 5 percent for H1

The company said on Thursday its H1 net profit grew. Revenues grew by 5 percent from the same period last year.

For H1, the company's net profit was 203 million pounds, grew from 178 million pounds last year. Furthermore, revenues grew to 1,281 million pounds.

British luxury fashion brand Burbery (LON: BRBY) was founded in 1856 and is best known for its iconic trench coat with check lining, first developed in the 1920’s and now a registered trademark. Today Burberry creates apparel collections and accessories for men, women and children.

As of 2019, Burberry Group has more than 10,000 employees and operates over 400 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]

Picture:Burberry website