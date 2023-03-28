Burberry invests in supply chain and acquires Italian outerwear manufacturer

Burberry is aiming to strengthen its supply chain with the acquisition of an Italian outerwear manufacturer.

The British luxury brand acquired the technical outerwear facility from Pattern SpA, a longtime supplier whose business activities include engineering and production of luxury garments.

Burberry acquired the company for 21 million euros in order to guarantee production capacity, as well as build technical outerwear capability, reported WWD.

Burberry currently manufactures its iconic waterproof gabardine trench coats in Castleford and Keighley, in Yorkshire, England.

Embedding sustainability into Burberry's supply chain

Burberry said it worked with Pattern for two decades to produce luxury ready-to-wear including quilts and downs, at the company's product development site in Turin, Italy. Burberry said the acquisition would further embed sustainability into its value chain as well as complement its production facilities at home.

Approximately 70 of Pattern’s employees in Turin will join Burberry on completion of the acquisition, expected later this year. Pattern will continue to operate the parts of the business not included in the transaction.

Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO, commented: “This strategic investment is an important next step in bringing our outerwear category to full potential. It will enhance our capabilities, building on our strong foundations in the UK, and provide greater control over the quality, delivery and sustainability of our products. It’s an exciting development and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues on board.”

In 2018 Burberry acquired a leather goods manufacturer in Florence, Italy, which has since become a strategic hub for its leather products, covering all areas from prototypes to the finished product.