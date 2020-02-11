Burberry opens Centre for Manufacturing Excellence

Burberry has opened its Centre for Manufacturing Excellence in Castleford, Yorkshire, as part of its commitment to protect artisanal skills and support British manufacturing.

The heritage fashion house has worked in partnership with the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) on the facility, who has delivered training to trainers and team leaders at Burberry to enable the delivery of a new, formalised industrial sewing machinist development programme, as well as providing practical techniques to refresh and expand the skillset of experienced sewing operatives.

“We have created some of our most iconic products in Castleford and Keighley in Yorkshire for over 100 years,” said Lise Edwards-Warrener, vice president internal manufacturing, Burberry in a statement. “We firmly believe in protecting artisanal skills, nurturing talent and investing in British fashion manufacturing through programmes including the Burberry Centre for Manufacturing Excellence.”

Edwards-Warrener, added: “Partnering with UKFT has been key in bringing this initiative to life and we are proud of the impact the programme is already having, and will continue to have, on our local community.”

Celia Thornley, skills and training manager at UKFT, said: “We are delighted to partner with this iconic British luxury brand, which is committed to manufacturing here in the UK. Improving the training skills on the factory floor is key to ensuring that our industry remains competitive against global competition.”

The UKFT’s role in the partnership is part of its role as Sector Skills Body (SSB) for fashion and textiles in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where it works to ensure the skills and productivity of people who work in the fashion industry are of the highest level.