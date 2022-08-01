Burberry partners with Gen.G on educational gaming content series

British heritage brand Burberry has taken its first steps into the esports world through a new partnership with gaming organisation Gen.G.

The duo will be launching a four-part educational content series that aims to champion women and the importance of inclusivity in gaming, as part of the organisation’s ‘NetWork: Inspire’ programme.

The series, hosted by content creator Emily Ghoul, features women in gaming and influencers from the industry alongside members of the Burberry team.

Each episode will involve an open discussion exploring common challenges faced by women in the gaming industry, including underrepresentation and toxic online environments.

The series is available to watch via Burberry’s website, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.

Burberry also said it will be donating to the Gen.G Foundation Scholarship, which was developed to support young gamers that it believes have the potential to lead the industry.

The fashion house will select a scholarship recipient in September 2022, with the funds to be shared directly with their selected college or university.

“We are so proud to partner with Gen.G and to support the next generation of women within gaming to go beyond,” said Rachel Waller, global VP of Channel Innovation at Burberry, in a release.

Waller continued: “Through our programming and scholarship, we hope to equip young leaders with the skills they need to succeed and achieve their aspirations.”