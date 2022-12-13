Burberry, Puma and Inditex make CDP’s 2022 A List

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has revealed the names of companies that have made it to this year’s A List, recognising their transparency and efforts in climate change, forest preservation and water security.

Out of the 15,000 companies analysed, each allocated a score of A to D minus, over 330 made it to the nonprofit’s ‘A List’, putting them at the forefront for their comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of leadership in this area.

The line up included a number of fashion brands, many of which had a particular focus on climate change.

Sportswear brands Puma, a new addition to the list, and Superdry received an A in this section, alongside fast fashion conglomerate Inditex, luxury group Kering, British label Burberry and jewellery brand Pandora.

Speaking on its inclusion, Burberry’s VP of corporate responsibility, Caroline Laurie, said: “We are delighted to be recognised on the CDP A List once more, particularly moving up from our previous A- rating to an A, which demonstrates our continued commitment to transparency as we work to achieve our ambitious goals.

“However, we know there is more we all need to do to tackle climate change while protecting nature.

“Setting stretching targets and calling for greater transparency on progress are key to taking urgent, meaningful action and we will continue to push for greater change across our industry and beyond.”

Hermès and Gap received an A for their efforts in water security, while Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing was recognised for both water security and climate change efforts.

Meanwhile, a selection of companies received an A for all three categories, including luxury conglomerate LVMH, beauty giant L’Oréal and fibre manufacturer Lenzing.

Beauty group Shiseido received an A for climate change and Estée Lauder was recognised for water security. “CDP A List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains,” said Maxfield Weiss, executive director, CDP Europe.