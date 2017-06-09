Burberry reconsiders London offices in an attempt to cut costs

Burberry has hired property agent Cushman & Wakefield to perform a review of its office in London as the luxury fashion house looks to cut down on office space in an attempt to minimise costs.

The heritage fashion house is set to open a new office in Leeds this October and will relocate approximately 300 of its 2,000 London office staff as part of its cost-saving measures. In addition, Burberry has appointed Cushman & Wakefield to review its current locations in London in order to cut costs, according to the Evening Standard. The review includes Burberry headquarters in Westminster as well as it offices on Page Street as the luxury fashion house continues to carry out consultations on job relocations.

The news comes as Christopher Bailey is set to step down from his as CEO and hand over the reins to Marco Gobbetti next month. Bailey will remain on board as company president and chief creative officer.