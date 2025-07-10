Business development "within expectations": Dr. Martens confirms annual forecasts

British footwear brand Dr. Martens Plc confirmed its forecasts for the current 2025/26 financial year on Thursday. The company stated ahead of its annual general meeting in London that sales performance has been "in line with expectations" since the start of the financial year on April 1. The full-year targets formulated at the beginning of June therefore remain "unchanged".

British home market suffering from difficult conditions

Dr. Martens announced that its own retail sector in America has "continued to develop positively" in recent months, without publishing specific figures. This was mainly due to sales of non-discounted products in its own stores.

In the EMEA region, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, retail revenues in the individual markets recently developed "differently", according to the latest interim report. Business in the UK in particular continued to be characterised by a "challenging" market environment.

In the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), the footwear brand again achieved "good growth". The company explicitly highlighted the "particularly strong results" in South Korea.

Dr. Martens relies on the effects of the ongoing reform programme

With a view to the upcoming autumn/winter season, Dr. Martens reported a "healthy" order situation. In EMEA, incoming orders exceeded the previous year's level; and in America, they remained largely stable.

The footwear brand emphasised that it would continue to focus on implementing its "Levers for Growth" strategy presented at the beginning of June. The core of the plans is to "address more consumers, create more purchasing occasions, tailor distribution to the market and simplify the operating model".

The company plans to present more concrete information on the further progress of the reforms and their initial effects in November, when it publishes its full results for the first half of the year.