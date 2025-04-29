ByBorre introduces Textile Room: Digital platform for customisable textiles

Amsterdam-based textile innovation studio ByBorre launched the Textile Room, a digital platform that offers designers worldwide access to configurable fabrics. The Textile Room features 20 directly customisable textiles within the studio's AO3 and 3D-knit structures. Designers can configure colour combinations, pattern repeats, and texture details themselves via an interface with direct visual feedback. ByBorre emphasised in a press release that this enables creators to design, experiment, and adjust quickly and precisely without relying on fixed collections or slow development cycles.

ByBorre’s Textile Room: Creative and transparent production

In addition to these customisable fabrics, the platform offers the option to build textiles from scratch, independently or in collaboration with ByBorre's knit design experts. This makes material development part of a creator's creative identity.

All fabrics are produced on-demand, with a minimum order of 50 metres. In addition, each design is provided with a Textile Passport: a digital passport with full traceability of the production process, including environmental data based on a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). With this, ByBorre not only delivers customisation, but also makes a concrete contribution to increasing transparency in the supply chain.

With the Textile Room, ByBorre is taking another step towards a more circular, efficient and creative textile industry. ByBorre previously introduced the Create platform, a digital design environment that makes it intuitive to develop complex 3D-woven fabrics. Co-founder and creative director Borre Akkersdijk described it as “Photoshop for textiles”. The platform was awarded Product of the Year at the Dutch Design Awards in 2021 for its innovative nature and potential to reduce waste in the industry.