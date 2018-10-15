C&A dismisses four members of its European management board

C&A's European management board has been significantly reduced, with four of its seven members leaving the company immediately. CEO Alain Caparros, sales director Martijn van der Zee and operational director Tjeerd van der Zee remain at the helm of the Dutch fast fashion business.

“A company which wants to act more efficiently and make faster decisions needs a lean management team with clear responsibilities and flat hierarchies”, said Caparros to German news agency Deutsche Presse Agentur.

After being appointed CEO of C&A Europe in August 2017, Caparros promised to make serious changes in the company, aiming to compete with stronger fast fashion players such as Primark, Zara and H&M. While the family business does not disclose its profits in detail, C&A’s sales are known to have dropped significantly in the last two years.

Photo: C&A Facebook