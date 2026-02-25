C&A records profit growth, apparel sales rise 9.2 percent in 2025 financial year

On February 24, C&A, a multinational chain of retail clothing stores, released its results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company recorded a net profit of 313.2 million reais (61.11 million dollars) for the quarter. This represents a 22.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, which saw a profit of 254.9 million reais. For the full year, the net profit was 587.1 million reais, a 29.7 percent increase year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 560.1 million reais, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024. However, for the full year, it increased by 8.8 percent. The total reached 1.58 billion reais, up from 1.45 billion reais the previous year.

Consolidated net revenue totalled 2.47 billion reais in the last quarter. This was a 3.2 percent decrease compared to 2024, when the figure was 2.55 billion reais. For the full year, revenue increased by 4.5 percent, reaching 7.98 billion reais.

Apparel sales rise 9.2 percent

According to the statement, apparel sales increased by 9.2 percent, totalling 7.1 billion reais. Sales growth per square metre rose by 8.4 percent. The gross margin for apparel reached 56.4 percent, an expansion of 0.4 percentage points on a like-for-like basis.

The 2025 financial year ended with a net cash position of 83.7 million reais. CAPEX was 545 million reais, a significant increase of 51.8 percent. The majority of investments were directed towards stores, refurbishments, and the initial implementation of a new logistics strategy.

Store interior Credits: C&A

Modernisation

The new store concept, named Energia, combines an enhanced customer experience with a more agile operational model. Throughout the year, 26 stores were refurbished, three of which feature the new concept, and ten new units were opened.

The systems architecture and the automation of distribution centres were modernised, and AI – Artificial Intelligence – was implemented. According to the report, these initiatives accelerate operational efficiency, supporting a competitive edge and strengthening the brand's value and relevance.