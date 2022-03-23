C&A to close subsidiary Canda International as formalwear demand falls

Fashion retail giant C&A has revealed plans to close its subsidiary, Canda International, following a drop in demand for formal wear in recent years exacerbated further by the pandemic.

The closure of the business will potentially affect 113 employees, C&A announced on Tuesday.

Canda International, a specialist in formalwear, has faced losses in revenue in recent years as demand for formal apparel has declined.

That trend was only accelerated during the pandemic, when formal events were cancelled and new work-from-home habits saw workers swap their suits for more comfortable and casual attire.

“A proposed closure is never easy to consider. We are committed to working closely with our social partners, moving through this process together, in line with legal requirements and with the utmost respect for our potentially affected employees,” said Giny Boer, CEO of C&A Europe.