C&S becomes co-owner of Italian jeans brand Siviglia

Fashion group C&S has become the co-owner of Italian jeans brand Siviglia.

C&S will now share the Marche-based business with the founding Bianchetti family, “who remain co-owners covering mainly style research and development functions”.

Further details of the share and price of C&S’ new co-ownership were not disclosed.

It follows C&S’ recent acquisition of luxury denim and outerwear manufacturer Texo S.R.L. The company said the acquisition of the two Italian company’s consolidates its position as a manufacturer of “refined Made in Italy garments”.

Federico Corneli of C&S said in a statement: “The partnership with the Bianchetti family has the objective of relaunching the brand through a strategy of values and repositioning in both domestic and international markets, leveraging on the values that, in the past, have made the Siviglia brand one of the most important in the Italian market.”

Siviglia made its name in the industry thanks to its trousers featuring fabric inserts at mid-thigh inspired by the Spanish horsemen - hence its name Siviglia, which is the capital city of the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia.