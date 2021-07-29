Calida and Aubade brands drive sales growth at the Calida Group

For the first half period of 2021, Calida Group reported a 30.2 percent increase in sales to 153.9 million Swiss francs in currency-adjusted terms. At brand level, Calida sales improved 23.8 percent to 68 million Swiss francs, followed by Lafuma Mobilier with 45.3 million Swiss francs, up 29.4 percent and Aubade sales of 32.5 million Swiss francs, increased 35.6 percent.

Commenting on the half-year results, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group said: “Despite the continuation of the challenging market environment, the Calida Group performed extremely successfully. We were able to strengthen the momentum from the second half of 2020 to post very pleasing half-year results.”

Calida and Audade brands contribute to Calida Group’s sales growth

The company said that the expansion of e-commerce business compensated for the lower sales resulting from regional lockdowns. Sales from the group’s e-commerce activities grew by 46.3 percent. The Calida Group is generating 28.8 percent of its sales online across all brands compared with 26.2 percent in the previous year.

This, the company added, resulted in operating profit from the Calida Group’s continuing operations of 15.7 million Swiss francs, after the previous year’s pandemic-induced loss of 0.2 million Swiss francs. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at 18.8 million Swiss francs compared with 6.4 million Swiss francs in the previous year.

Calida delivered the greatest share of profit, at 19.2 million Swiss francs, up 77.5 percent, Aubade made a contribution to profit of 9.7 million Swiss francs; up 92.5 percent and Lafuma Mobilier’s contribution to profit was 15.9 million Swiss francs, up 45.2 percent.

Calida Group plans to divest Millet Mountain Group

As previously announced on June 29, 2021, the Calida Group’s board had decided to sell the Millet Mountain Group.

The company further said that Millet Mountain Group, with net sales proceeds of 37.2 million Swiss francs and a net loss after taxes of 5.3 million Swiss francs, is not included in the present sales and profit figures.

Millet Mountain Group, consisting of brands Millet and Lafuma, contributed to a profit increase of 3.9 million Swiss francs compared to a loss of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the previous year.