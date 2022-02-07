Calida Group acquires sustainable lingerie brand Erlich Textil

The Calida Group has taken over the sustainable German lingerie brand Erlich Textil with effect from February 4, 2022.

The company said in a release that with the acquisition of this young brand, the group is further expanding its strong position in the underwear market as planned. At the same time, the group is strengthening its pioneering role in the sustainability and e-commerce growth segments with the purchase of the direct-to-consumer brand.

Commenting on the development, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, chairman of the board of directors of the Calida Group said: “With the acquisition of Erlich Textil, a digital pure-player with a focus on a young target group, we are implementing the Accelerate 2026 strategy announced at the Capital Markets Day.”

The company will apply its brand expertise to further accelerate the growth of Erlich Textil. Since its foundation in 2016, Erlich Textil with its registered office in Cologne has stood for fairness, sustainability and a positive working environment. The start-up employs 21 people and generated sales of 7 million euros in 2021.

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group, said: “I am very happy that we can further expand our market share in the sustainable underwear market with the acquisition of Erlich Textil.”

With its underwear products manufactured in Europe from textiles made from organic and renewable materials, Erlich Textil creates sustainable alternatives for the underwear market. The company won the German award for sustainable design (DNP) in 2021. The brand of Vorfreude GmbH, in which the Calida Group has acquired a 90 percent stake, will continue to be managed by the two founders, Sarah Grohé and Benjamin Sadler.

“We are delighted to have found a reliable partner in the Calida Group with whom we can start the next growth phase of Erlich Textil. The shared values with regard to customer experience, quality and sustainability lay a strong foundation for a successful future,” added Sarah Grohé, co-founder of Erlich Textil.