Calida Group appoints Norbert Dengel as MD of Reich Online Solutions

Calida Group has appointed Norbert Dengel as managing director of the excellence centre Reich Online Solutions (ROS) since June 1, 2022.

Commenting on Dengel’s appointment, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group said: "With his networked, digital mindset and flair for future business models, Norbert Dengel will drive the further digital transformation of our group."

As part of the Calida Group, the company said in a statement, ROS is responsible for the entire online business and operates and develops the group's state-of-the-art online shops.

The company added that with his ten years of international experience in the area of e-commerce, Dengel brings his expertise in the field to the Calida Group He will use the ROS e-commerce platform to further optimise the online business of the Calida, Aubade, Cosabella, Erlich Textil and Lafuma Mobilier brands.

Most recently, the 39-year-old from Munich was group director e-commerce at the FTI Group. Before that he worked at Mytheresa.com.