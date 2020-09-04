Calida Group CEO Reiner Pichler decides to step down

Reiner Pichler, CEO of Calida Group, is stepping down. The company said in a statement that he intends to devote his time to new tasks that will allow him a more flexible organization of work without requiring a full-time presence.

Commenting on Pichler’s decision, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the company’s board of directors said: “We regret the decision of Reiner Pichler. For four and a half years, Pichler directed the group with great success. Through continued growth, the acceleration of digitization and in particular of electronic commerce, but also the refocusing of the Group following the sale of the Eider and Oxbow brands, Pichler took essential steps to secure the future of Calida Group.”

The company added that its board of directors has begun the search for a new Group CE and that Pichler will continue to lead the group until the appointment of a suitable successor.

Picture:Calida website