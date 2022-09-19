Calida Group CFO Sacha Gerber steps down

Sacha D. Gerber, chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the Calida Group executive management, has decided to take on a new professional challenge outside the group.

Commenting on the development, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group, said: "With his high level of expertise and great commitment, Sacha D. Gerber has contributed to the successful strategic development of the group over the past four years and has been a substantial factor in the sustainable growth of the company. We thank him for his efforts and valuable contributions, with which he helped to shape the focus and most recently the internationalisation of the group."

The company said in a release that Gerber has been responsible for the financial management of the group since July 2018. The process to determine his successor will be initiated immediately.