Calida Group improves earnings in 2025 despite sales decline

Swiss lingerie group Calida suffered further sales losses in the 2025 financial year but made progress on its earnings. This was revealed in a business report published on Thursday by the parent company of the Calida, Aubade and Cosabella brands.

CEO Thomas Stöcklin was generally satisfied with the results, given the “challenging market environment”. “Geopolitical uncertainties, American trade and customs policies, and subdued consumer sentiment in our core markets affected the entire industry,” he explained in a statement. “In this environment, the Calida Group is demonstrating strategic discipline and is moving step by step in the desired direction.”

All group brands suffer sales decline

Last year, the group’s sales from continuing operations amounted to 215.9 million Swiss francs (279.5 million dollars). This excludes contributions from the Lafuma Mobilier division, which was sold to Peugeot Frères Industrie in summer 2024. This represented a decrease of 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue shrank by 5 percent.

All of the group's brands posted a decline in sales. The core brand Calida recorded a decline of 3.4 percent to 145.1 million Swiss francs. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decline was 2.4 percent. Revenue at Aubade fell by 8.6 percent to 58 million Swiss francs, or 7.1 percent on a currency-adjusted basis. According to the company, this was largely due to weak consumer sentiment in France, the label's home market.

At US label Cosabella, sales slumped by 26.4 percent to 12.8 million Swiss francs, or 21.9 percent on a currency-adjusted basis. “The brand is still in an intensive repositioning phase and under strategic review,” a statement said. A turnaround “close to the operational break-even point” is targeted for the 2026 financial year.

Reform programme shows results

Despite the decline in sales, the group made progress on its earnings due to recent reforms. “Through the consistent implementation of organisational measures, the group is now more efficient, agile and future-proof,” the group announced.

Operating profit (EBIT) from continuing operations increased from four million Swiss francs in the previous year to 9 million Swiss francs. The EBIT margin increased from 1.7 to 4.2 percent. Net profit from continuing operations grew from 0.5 to 7.6 million Swiss francs.

The reported consolidated net income attributable to shareholders fell from 14.9 to 10.4 million Swiss francs. This was due to higher one-off income from the sale of Lafuma Mobilier being recognised in the previous financial year.

Management sticks to its strategic course

The management emphasised that it will stick to its course in the current year. This course includes an increasing “premium positioning of the brands” and “the continuous increase in efficiency and effectiveness”. Product development and intensified brand communication are considered strategic core elements.

These measures are expected to bear further fruit in the current year. “In the short term, a further increase in the operating profit contribution from the core brands Calida and Aubade is expected for 2026, as well as a group operating EBIT margin of over 6 percent,” the group explained. “While the operating business is being further optimised, the course must be set for the next stage of strategic development at the same time.”