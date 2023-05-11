Calida Group names Dave Müller as chief financial officer

The Calida Group has appointed Dave Müller as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the group executive board.

The company said in a statement that he will assume his position on July 1, 2023.

The company added that Müller brings many years of experience within the Calida Group and has held various management positions in finance at the Calida brand over the past ten years.

Since 2019, he has been responsible for the financial aspects of the traditional brand as director finance and member of the senior leadership team of the Calida brand.

Prior to joining Calida, Müller worked as a senior accountant at the lifestyle brand Volcom International as well as at the consulting firm Ernst & Young.