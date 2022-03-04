Calida Group sales and profit increase in 2021

The Calida Group generated sales of 298 million Swiss francs, an increase of 19.2 percent adjusted for currency effects.

The company said, all brands achieved double-digit growth: Calida contributed sales of 152.7 million Swiss francs, up 12.8 percent, followed by Aubade with 72.2 million Swiss francs, up 28.8 percent and Lafuma Mobilier with 58.8 million Swiss francs, up 27 percent.

“The 2021 business result will be recorded in our company history as the greatest success to date. In spite of initial limitations imposed by the corona pandemic, all our brands ended the year with double-digit sales growth and a result substantially better than the pre-pandemic performance,” said Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group in a release.

The company’s online sales rose by 26.7 percent with the group generating 80.2 million Swiss francs or 27 percent of total sales online across all brands.

In 2021, the company earned an adjusted operating profit of 24.3 million Swiss francs, up around 43 percent on the previous year. The EBIT margin of 8.1 percent was slightly above the guidance announced for 2021 and above the prior-year level of 6.8 percent.

The company added that in future, at least 50 percent of the normalised cash flow will be distributed to the shareholders and the payment will be steadily increased every year. The company’s board of directors will propose to increase the ordinary dividend by 25 percent to 1 Swiss franc per share at the AGM on April 14, 2022.