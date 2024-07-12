Calida Group to focus on core lingerie business, sells Lafuma Mobilier to Peugeot

Calida Group has received a binding offer from Peugeot Frères Industrie for the sale of Lafuma Mobilier.

With the intended sale, the company said in a release that Calida Group is parting with the furniture brand, which is not part of its core underwear and lingerie business.

For the first half year, Calida Group added that in line with the currently very weak consumer goods market, the company expects net sales from continued operations to be around 5 percent lower at 111 million Swiss francs. The operating result from continuing operations is forecasted to be between 0 and negative 1 million Swiss francs.

Commenting on the development, Felix Sulzberger, executive chairman of the company’s board said: “This is a further step in the strategic realignment of the group with a focus on the operational excellence of our core brands. We are delighted that we have been able to find a renowned buyer in Peugeot Frères Industrie, who has a long-standing track record in the sustainably successful development of investments and wants to further expand the business activities of Lafuma Mobilier.”

Lafuma Mobilier is the French specialist for outdoor and garden furniture. The brand now operates in over 40 countries and generated sales of 48.9 million euros in 2023.

The company further said that for the Calida Group, the divestment of the non-strategic outdoor furniture business is an important step in its strategic reorganisation process started one year ago. The sale allows the company to focus on the operational excellence and the development of its underwear and lingerie brands Calida, Aubade and Cosabella.

“Lafuma Mobilier is a family-spirited company that perfectly embodies the values of the Peugeot brand. We are looking forward to integrating Lafuma Mobilier into the Peugeot family group and building a new stage of their industrial adventure together,” added Christian Peugeot, President of Peugeot Frères Industrie.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the 2024 calendar year.