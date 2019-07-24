Calida Group turnover increases by 4 percent

With growth of 4 percent at constant exchange rates t0 196.6 million Swiss franc (199.2 million dollars), Calida Group said that the company recorded a strong growth in its sales, well above the market, while operating profit increased by 15.3 percent to 6.3 million Swiss franc (6.3 million dollars). The company witnessed growth across all its brands and sales channels.

"Calida Group has again shown in the first six months of the year that it is able to anticipate and react to sustainable challenges and transformations than the rest of the market. The resolute implementation of our strategy pays off. We are thus constantly strengthening the necessary basis to continue our expansion profitably,” said Reiner Pichler, CEO of Calida Group in a statement.

The company added that turnover of the wholesale business rose 1.9 percent at constant exchange rates, while retail channel posted a growth of 2.8 percent and e-commerce grew by 20.9 percent. After reprocessing the effect of the application of IFRS 16, the increase in EBIT is 10.3 percent and equity ratio was 4.3 percentage points at 60.4 percent, compared to June 2018.

Picture:Facebook/Calida