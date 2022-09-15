California passes bill banning PFAS in textiles

The California State Assembly has announced the passing of its ‘Safer Clothes and Textiles Act’ which would ban the use of certain chemicals in new fabrics and textiles.

The law specifically targets per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which have been proven by various studies to be toxic and can pose significant health risks, as noted by the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC).

The act will head to Governor Newsom, who the Assembly said is expected to sign it into law, meaning it would come into force from January 1, 2025.

If implemented, the bill would ban the manufacture, distribution, sale or offering for sale of any new textiles containing regulated PFAS.

In addition, it would also require manufacturers to use the least toxic alternative when removing PFAS from their textiles in order to comply.

The move builds on California’s efforts surrounding “the PFAS crisis”, with it previously implementing laws addressing the substances in food packaging and children’s toys.

In a release, the state’s assembly said: “Banning PFAS in textiles not only helps prevent direct exposure to toxic PFAS, but also helps reduce the flow of PFAS into drinking water.”