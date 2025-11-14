Callaway to debut premium line under extended Topgolf and Perry Ellis deal

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has extended its licensing agreement with Perry Ellis International for Callaway, which will see the golf apparel label venture into premium wear and embark on a new phase of global expansion.

Under the amended multi-year deal, first signed in 2009, the collaboration with Perry Ellis will now continue through December 31, 2032.

It covers the design, manufacturing and distribution of Callaway-branded products, which already boast an extensive network of premium retail, specialty and e-commerce partners.

A core amendment of the deal introduces the possibility of a new premium Callaway apparel line, which a press release revealed would be jointly developed and launched no later than 2028.

In a statement, Oscar Feldenkreis, chief executive officer of Perry Ellis International, said: "Callaway Apparel's growth over the past five years reflects the power of the Callaway brand and our team's relentless drive to innovate.

“This renewal underscores the strength of our collaboration and sets the stage for the next phase of global expansion, including the upcoming launch of a new premium line that brings together advanced performance materials and refined design."