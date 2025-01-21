Cambridge Satchel's parent company Chargeurs changing its name

French group Chargeurs, which acquired British accessories brand Cambridge Satchel in 2022, is changing its name to Compagnie Chargeurs Invest to “open a new chapter in its history”.

In a statement, the French group said the name change, which is subject to the approval of the General Meeting on April 29, will happen this spring. It follows the success of the public tender offer led in spring 2024 by the Fribourg Family Group and its partners, which now hold more than 67 percent of Chargeurs' share capital.

By becoming Compagnie Chargeurs Invest, the group states the new name translates its dual industrial and financial vision and confirms “its hybrid model as an industrial operator by supporting the development of global champions, and as an investor by strengthening the asset management culture of its high value-added assets portfolio”.

Moving forward, the group will be developed around three divisions: Culture and Education, including Museum Studio; Fashion and Know-how, holding Chargeurs PCC, luxury fibres and personal goods, which includes Cambridge Satchel; and an Innovative Materials platform that will include the Novacel business.

Michaël Fribourg, group chairman and chief executive officer, said: “The identity change of Chargeurs as Compagnie Chargeurs Invest marks a significant milestone in the Group's 153-year history. It reflects both the profound transformation of our assets undertaken over the last 10 years and the success of the public tender offer led by the Fribourg Family Group and its institutional partners in spring 2024, which has opened a new chapter in Chargeurs' development.

“This new name fully embodies the Group's dual industrial and financial culture, as well as its vision to actively manage a portfolio of high value-added assets.”

The company adds that a new three-year strategic plan will be presented during its annual results in mid-February 2025.