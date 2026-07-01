Camper acquires Greek footwear brand Ancient Greek Sandals

Madrid – The Majorcan group Camper, parent company of footwear and lifestyle brands Camper and Camperlab, has just announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the Greek footwear brand Ancient Greek Sandals. Following the transaction, it has been specified that the Athens-based brand will continue to operate as an independent company under its own executive, creative and brand management.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Ancient Greek Sandals' founders, Nikolas Minoglou and Christina Martini, and the firm's former co-owner, Yiannis Vagenas, will retain a minority stake in the company. The three will remain connected to the business, not only through their capital positions but also by continuing to lead its new phase of growth and expansion in their current roles as chief executive officer, creative director, and brand and marketing director, respectively.

“Welcoming Ancient Greek Sandals to our family represents a very exciting milestone for us,” emphasised Miguel Fluxà, CEO of Camper and a fourth-generation member of the Majorcan company's founding family. “Nikolas and Christina have built an exceptional brand that fits perfectly with our respect for quality and craftsmanship. Their deep Mediterranean roots connect naturally with our DNA. With these characteristics in mind, we are very excited to start this new chapter together and to make our global infrastructure available to them so they can continue to develop their independent long-term vision.”

“Partnering with Camper is a dream come true for us,” added Nikolas Minoglou, co-founder and CEO of Ancient Greek Sandals. “From day one, Christina and I have been driven by our love for the history of shoemaking in Greece. Joining forces with a historic, family-owned company like Camper gives us the logistical, technological and commercial support we need to reach our full potential, while maintaining our creative independence. We could not be more excited about the road ahead.”

An independent brand with support from the Camper group

Founded in 2012 by Christina Martini and Nikolas Minoglou, Ancient Greek Sandals began its journey with the founding objective of highlighting the tradition of Greek footwear, as Minoglou noted in the statements accompanying the announcement. To this end, the brand focused on creating meticulous and extensive contemporary reinterpretations of traditional Greek sandals. These designs continue to underpin a now more diversified range of footwear, with prices slightly above or on par with Camper's models.

Positioned in the accessible luxury sector, Ancient Greek Sandals has remained true to its attention to detail and artisanal production in Greece. Over the years, the brand has successfully expanded its universe beyond footwear into fashion accessories and even the home category. This strategy has established Ancient Greek Sandals as a complete lifestyle brand. Under its label and its renowned trademark, the mythical winged sandals of Hermes, it now sells products ranging from leather bags and wallets to tablecloths, crockery, baskets, vases and glassware. Its footwear and sandal models, however, remain its core offering.

The brand's operations will now be enhanced thanks to Camper's entry as the new majority shareholder. The Spanish company presents the acquisition as a transaction born from the shared heritage and inspiration of both Mediterranean-spirited businesses. While it guarantees independence for Ancient Greek Sandals, Camper will also seek to unlock its full potential by providing the Greek brand with its expertise and multinational group strength.

“Ancient Greek Sandals will continue to operate as a completely independent brand, preserving its unique Greek identity and characteristic aesthetic. At the same time, this integration will allow the Athens-based company to fully access Camper's global capabilities,” the Spanish company specified. These synergies will provide Ancient Greek Sandals with “first-class support in commercial infrastructure; technology; human resources; and advanced product development.” This is all thanks to a “strategic” operation that unites “two brands with deep Mediterranean roots, which share a firm commitment to quality, traditional craftsmanship and a long-term vision for the future of footwear”.